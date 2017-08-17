News / Toronto

Woman refuses to appear in court for third time on terrorism charges

Rehab Dughmosh will now be brought to a hearing scheduled for Monday by force if necessary, judge rules.

Rehab Dughmosh, who is facing 21 terrorism related charges, refused to appear in court Thursday for the third time. At Thursday’s hearing, Justice Crosbie ordered her to appear by video at a hearing scheduled for Monday.

PAM DAVIES SKETCH

A woman who is facing numerous terrorism-related charges refused for the third time to appear in a Toronto court Thursday.

Rehab Dughmosh, 32, was set to appear by video from the Milton detention centre after refusing to leave the centre for two previous court appearances.

At Thursday’s hearing, Justice Kimberly Crosbie ordered Dughmosh to appear by video at a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Crosbie ordered Dughmosh brought to the hearing by force if she refuses to attend again.

Dughmosh is accused of swinging a golf club and knife at Canadian Tire employees and customers on June 3. In her first court appearance she pledged her allegiance to Daesh, also known as ISIS.

She has refused legal representation and has expressed her intention to plead guilty to the charges.

With files from Fatima Syed

