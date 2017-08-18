CNE beefs up security in wake of Barcelona attack

Visitors to this year’s Canadian National Exhibition will notice enhanced security measures, including more police officers, in and around the grounds in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Spain.

“You can see the exterior of the park has been hardened somewhat with (concrete) barriers but there are other measures that aren’t seen to the eye,” CNE chief executive officer Virginia Ludy said Friday as the 139th annual fair opened for business.

“We have a very robust plan that we roll out for the two weeks of the event.”

On Thursday afternoon, a suspected terrorist drove a van into a crowd on the Las Ramblas tourist area in Barcelona, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100.

A second attack occurred in the resort town of Cambrils south of Barcelona eight hours later, leaving one woman dead.

Ludy said CNE organizers consulted with security officials before the CNE opened Friday morning.

“As part of our overall security plans we’re always monitoring what’s going on in the world and certainly when we see scenes like the tragic one we saw yesterday in Barcelona, it just re-emphasizes to us the importance of continuing to review those plans and making modifications where necessary,” she said.

“Clearly when you are inviting 1.6 million people to a community event, safety and security is always top of mind.”

Mayor John Tory joined Premier Kathleen Wynne and other dignitaries for the opening ceremony inside the entrance to the Princes’ Gates, blocked to incoming traffic with concrete blocks.

Tory said he has spoken to Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders who is satisfied with the security plan for the CNE’s two-week run.

It is the primary job of the police and civic officials to keep people in Toronto safe, “and I’m confident that everything is being done in cooperation with security intelligence agencies to do just that,” Tory said.

He also expressed condolences for the victims and horror at what unfolded in Spain.

“This is an attack on our way of life, because we share the way of life with the people of Spain and many other countries.”

The use of barriers to block entrances to the Exhibition grounds demonstrates there are steps that can be taken to prevent someone from driving a car into a crowd, a tactic terrorists used during attacks in Nice, Berlin and London.

“The CNE and many other organizations and public venues are taking the steps necessary to provide as much protection to people as possible and to make sure people in Toronto remain safe.”

The CNE has taken additional measures to keep thrill seekers on the midway safe.

The Fire Ball will not be operating after an 18-year-old man was killed and seven others injured while on the same attraction at the Ohio State Fair in July.

The ride malfunctioned and an entire row of seats broke apart and threw riders to the ground. The manufacturer found that “excessive corrosion” led to the “catastrophic failure.”