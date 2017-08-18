Company give Canadians chance to bet on results of lotteries worldwide

TORONTO — A Gibraltar-based company says its online lottery jackpot shop is open for business in Canada.

Lottoland says it gives Canadians a chance to bet on the world's largest jackpots online, including the U.S. Powerball jackpot, which climbed to US$535 million this week, EuroMillions and MegaMillions.

Unlike physical lottery tickets, Lottoland digitally tracks plays and results for users, who can access the system by phone, tablet or computer.

Play with Lottoland is unique in that users bet on which numbers will be drawn, rather than buying a ticket through an official lottery operator.

If they pick the correct numbers, they'll win the same amount that the actual lottery pays.

CEO Nigel says Lottoland now serves more than six million players worldwide, and has paid out winnings of more than $1.25 billion to date.