Company give Canadians chance to bet on results of lotteries worldwide
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A Gibraltar-based company says its online lottery jackpot shop is open for business in Canada.
Lottoland says it gives Canadians a chance to bet on the world's largest jackpots online, including the U.S. Powerball jackpot, which climbed to US$535 million this week, EuroMillions and MegaMillions.
Unlike physical lottery tickets, Lottoland digitally tracks plays and results for users, who can access the system by phone, tablet or computer.
Play with Lottoland is unique in that users bet on which numbers will be drawn, rather than buying a ticket through an official lottery operator.
If they pick the correct numbers, they'll win the same amount that the actual lottery pays.
CEO Nigel says Lottoland now serves more than six million players worldwide, and has paid out winnings of more than $1.25 billion to date.
"We're not your grandma's lottery," Birrell said Friday in a release. "Lottoland is powered by digital innovation and the freedom of choice to dream bigger."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
-
Views
Too many 'good people' are staying silent in the face of Trump’s lies and hatred: James
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need