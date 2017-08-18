CPPIB part of group buying US power producer Calpine Corp. for US$5.6B

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is part of a group of investors buying U.S. power producer Calpine Corp. for US$5.6 billion.

The board said the all cash transaction, for which it's putting up US$750 million, helps add power and renewable assets to its expanding natural resources portfolio.

The deal, advised by Energy Capital Partners, will give CPPIB a stake in Houston-based Calpine, which has 80 power plants in operation or under construction and enough natural gas and renewable capacity to power about 20 million homes.