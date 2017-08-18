In wake of Barcelona attack, CNE reassures visitors event is safe
TORONTO — The Canadian National Exhibition is reassuring visitors the Toronto event is safe in the wake of yesterday's attack in Barcelona.
The event's CEO says the multi-day fair enhanced its security plan within the last year, following several terrorist attacks in London and Paris.
Virginia Ludy says several areas around the CNE's grounds have been modified to prevent a vehicle attack like the one that took place in Spain.
A van killed 13 people and wounded over 100 others after it slammed into a busy promenade in Barcelona.
Vehicles have also been used to ram pedestrians in terror attacks on two London bridges, as well as in Paris, within the past year.
The CNE runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4 in Toronto.
