Man charged in alleged hate-related assault on Muslim man in Whitby, Ont., park

WHITBY, Ont. — Durham regional police say they've charged a 57-year-old man in what they're calling a hate-related assault in a Whitby, Ont., park.

It's alleged a man approached a 22-year-old Muslim man in a washroom at Heydenshore Park last Saturday night and made several hate-related threats.

Investigators say the victim was punched, causing minor injuries, and the assailant fled on a bicycle.

Police say tips from the public led to the arrest.