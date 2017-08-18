Man charged in alleged hate-related assault on Muslim man in Whitby, Ont., park
WHITBY, Ont. — Durham regional police say they've charged a 57-year-old man in what they're calling a hate-related assault in a Whitby, Ont., park.
It's alleged a man approached a 22-year-old Muslim man in a washroom at Heydenshore Park last Saturday night and made several hate-related threats.
Investigators say the victim was punched, causing minor injuries, and the assailant fled on a bicycle.
Police say tips from the public led to the arrest.
They say a man — of no fixed address — is charged with assault.
