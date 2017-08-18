News / Toronto

Police investigating after car crashes into Richmond Hill mall, injuring three

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police are investigating after a car smashed into the side of a mall in Richmond Hill, Ont., and injured at least three people.

York regional police Const. Laura Nicolle says police received a number of calls about the crash at the Hillcrest Mall at around 10:30 a.m.

She says the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

York region paramedics say three people were taken to hospital, but wouldn't give the extent of their injuries.

 

