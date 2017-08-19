No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 25 will be approximately $22 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
-
Views
Too many 'good people' are staying silent in the face of Trump’s lies and hatred: James
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities
-
Views
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need