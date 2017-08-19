Two men in serious condition after hotel shooting in downtown Toronto
Two men were found with gunshot wounds in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near King St. W. and Peter St. around 4:30 a.m.
Two men are in serious condition following a shooting in a downtown hotel early Saturday.
Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said two men were found with gunshot wounds in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency hotel at King St. W. and Peter St. near Spadina Ave. around 4:30 a.m.
“One man had a gunshot wound to his stomach and the other man had a gunshot wound to his leg,” she said.
Both were conscious and breathing when they were transported to hospital.
Toronto police were still on the scene as of Saturday morning continuing the investigation. There is currently no information on suspects.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
