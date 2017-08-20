Body of woman found in Derrydowns Park in North York
Police are considering the death suspicious as the woman had ‘obvious signs of trauma.’
Toronto police are investigating after the body of an unidentified woman was found in Derrydowns Park in North York Saturday afternoon.
Const. David Hopkinson said police were called to the park near Jane St. and Finch Ave. W. at 12:43 p.m after a body was found.
“Once we have examined her, we noticed obvious signs of trauma, said Hopkinson. “It indicates that maybe she died in some kind of violence.”
The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was found in the water close to the Finch Ave W. entrance of the park.
“We are treating it very suspiciously,” said Hopkinson.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Hopkinson said police are looking for anyone who was in the park in the past two days to contact police.
