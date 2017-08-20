Homicide unit investigating after body found near College and Bathurst

Toronto police’s Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead near College and Bathurst Sts. Sunday morning.

At around 8 a.m., officers from 14 Divison rushed to a commercial building on Lippincott St. after receiving a call for the man who was suffering from obvious trauma, Det. Shawn Mahoney told media on scene.

“The body was found by people in the neighbourhood this morning who were coming in to work and called police,” said Mahoney.

Witnesses say that the man, believed to be between 20 to 25-years-old, was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

“We heard from witnesses that something did occur last night,” Mahoney confirmed, and added investigators have a tentative identification of the male but his family has not been notified.

Police say it is too early in the investigation to provide further details on the incident, including a suspect description or the identity of the victim.