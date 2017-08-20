Man arrested after alleged assault in Ryerson parking garage, foot chase

Toronto police said one man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a parking garage on Ryerson campus late Saturday night.

Const. David Hopkinson said around 11:40 p.m. police received a call indicating a woman was screaming for help as an unidentified man was “beating her” in a stairwell of the parking garage. Hopkinson said a few other people were running away from the stairwell screaming for help as the assault took place.

“Officers arrived on scene very fast and then immediately the suspect ran away on foot,” said Hopkinson.

The foot pursuit ended when the man was apprehended at TTC’s Queen St. subway station, where he was arrested.

Hopkinson could not confirm if the incident occured at the Ryerson parking garage located on the corner of Victoria and Gould Sts.