Quebec ticket takes Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot was won by a ticket sold in Quebec.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 23 will be approximately $5 million.
