What are your rights when you miss your flight after UP Express delay?

What happens when the UP Express becomes the UP-slows-to-a-crawl-and-then-just-stops, leaving Pearson-bound travellers in the lurch?

Metro asked the experts after a switch malfunction stopped three trains and delayed riders by up to 90 minutes.

Can I get any payback from Metrolinx?

Passengers who face an UP Express delay greater than 45 minutes may be eligible for compensation, spokesman Alex Burke told Metro.

Travellers can call guest services within 30 days of their trip at 1-844-GET-ON-UP (438-6687) or fill out the "contact us" form online.

The switch problems experienced Thursday aren't the norm, Burke stressed. As of June, on-time performance for the UP Express was 98.5 per cent.

What about the airline? Will they rebook me?

Air-passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs told Metro that in cases like this, whether it's an airport train or other bus or rail connection that makes you miss your flight, it's not the airline's problem.

"The airline does not owe anything to passengers who are late because of an express train," he said.

Although it would be "a good opportunity to be nice to passengers" if flights are booked up, there's nothing the airline can do.

Can I get my ticket refunded by Metrolinx if I missed my flight for this or another delay?

Burke said the company "can't speculate."

"We work with the individual customers in each situation and go from there with them," she said, adding in some cases compensation is just a refund of the UP ticket price.

Lukacs encouraged passengers to press on that point.

"When you are selling an express service to an airport, I would say that there is an implication to expect to be reasonably timely," he said. "It's a no brainer."