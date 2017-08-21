Expect mainly clear skies during today’s solar eclipse

After initial fears of a cloudy day ruining the view of the solar eclipse, Environment Canada is now forecasting a clear sunny day.

“Yesterday there was a lot of clouds — Sunday was just a bummer. But today I think nature is going to shine on us,” said senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

Phillips is calling for a mainly sunny day, and even though there may be a few small clouds, he said this won’t ruin the view of the eclipse.

“My sense is that today’s weather is going to make up for such a disappointing summer. I mean imagine how depressing that would have been for the most important day to be ruined by cloud coverage.”

He also said to expect some humidity but temperatures may cool slightly during the peek of the eclipse, when the light from the sun will dim.

Environment Canada is expecting today to be the warmest day in August at 28 C but feeling closer to 33 C. There is no longer a chance of showers so Torontonians can enjoy the eclipse without getting wet.

“I think nature was teasing us yesterday, but it’s almost as if now nature is shining on Toronto,” said Phillips.

Sky watchers have been warned not to look directly at the sun because it can be damaging to your eyes. Phillips said clouds can lessen the amount of damage slightly, but it’s still risky.

“The problem with the eclipse is that you’re seduced into looking directly at it, and if you do you might think, ‘Oh this isn’t so bad.’ But that is not to be encouraged.”