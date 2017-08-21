Major cleanup underway after dead cows fall off truck
Police received multiple calls for parts of dead cows covering a significant part of a road in west-end Toronto.
Toronto police said there is a major cleanup underway in the west end of Toronto after dead cows fell off a truck.
Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said police received multiple calls after parts of dead cows of a “mushy and thick consistency” covered a significant part of the road at Jane St. and Woolner Ave., just north of St. Clair Ave. W.
“It sounds really disgusting,” Sidhu said.
She said cleanup crews are on scene and animal services have been notified.
Northbound Woolner Ave. will be blocked off just east of Jane St. until at least 2 p.m. Monday while cleanup crews move the carcasses off the road, which police say are “slick.”
Sidhu said police don’t know why the truck was carrying cow carcasses or how they fell off but that it’s going to be a “major” cleanup.
