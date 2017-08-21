Patrick Brown says he wants nothing to do with The Rebel

Under pressure from the Ontario Liberal Party, Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown has distanced himself from the controversial far-right website The Rebel.

“I deplore intolerance of any kind and in any place, including Rebel. That’s why they thoroughly detest me!” Brown tweeted, with a link to a Rebel video critical of his party’s troubled nomination process.

His tweet, posted at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, followed one by the Ontario Liberals that was put on the social media site at 7:29 a.m. that day.

“Call on Ontario Conservative Leader Patrick Brown to forcefully denounce Rebel Media, here,” the Liberal post said with a link to an online petition that said “Hatred And Bigotry Have No Place In Ontario.”

“Demand Patrick Brown and the Ontario Conservatives disavow The Rebel. Members of Rebel Media have voiced their support for the alt-right and neo-Nazi movement,” the Grits said.

“They were swiftly condemned by people across the political spectrum. But Ontario Conservative Leader Patrick Brown has remained silent, even though he’s appeared on Rebel Media multiple times. We are calling on him to denounce Rebel Media and say he will never appear on the station again.”

While Brown has indeed been interviewed by the controversial 2-year-old outlet, he has become a favourite target of Rebel pundits for moving the Ontario Tories to the political centre.

Since taking the helm of the party in May 2015, he has renounced social conservatives by embracing abortion rights, same-sex marriage, and Premier Kathleen Wynne’s updated sex-education curriculum.

As well, Brown has welcomed thousands of people from Ontario’s cultural communities into the fold.

But against the backdrop of the June 7, 2018 provincial election, the Liberals want to paint him as a politician from outside the mainstream.

Rebel, once a darling of conservatives in Canada, has been imploding in recent days, thanks in part to its coverage of the Charlottesville, Va. protest where an anti-Nazi demonstrator was killed. A white supremacist has been charged in her death.