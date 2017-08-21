Scarborough Bluffs back open as risk of landslides lowers

First the islands, now the bluffs — Toronto's natural treasures are slowly recovering from this year's heavy rainfall.

Officials have been warning the public to stay away from the Scarborough Bluffs since May due to landslides. But Nancy Gaffney, waterfront specialist for the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, said they are now giving a tentative go-ahead.

"We think that the risk of the landslides is minimal now," said Gaffney, though if heavy rainfall returns they'll have to reassess.

More than 70 landslides have tumbled down the bluffs between April and July, she said, but staff haven't seen any movement for over a month.

"Normally we get about one or two a year, or none," she said. "It was an alarming rate before, and now it's just an acceptable rate."

Twenty-six of those landslides were so significant it took weeks to clean them up, which is necessary to ensure emergency services have a path to rescue people, she explained.

Gaffney did not have a final tally for rescues from the bluffs this season and doesn't track them.

In July, two siblings stuck on the bluffs were rescued by firefighters and charged by police, who warned via Twitter it was a "dangerous ... waste of resources, all for a #selfie."

Gaffney urged people to continue to respect fenced-off areas and not put themselves in danger.

There are landslides that happen all the time that have no impact on the public, she said. It's the "big episodic events" with "metre after metre coming down at the same time" that have caused problems this year.