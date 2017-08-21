Toronto couple treks to Oregon for chance to see total eclipse

Natalia Saavedra and her partner Rocio Guzman Velasquez travelled thousands of miles from Toronto to Oregon to witness the 2017 solar eclipse.

The total eclipse, according to their estimations, lasted between 30-45 seconds. But they don't regret it.

"Unreal," said Saavedra, a graphic designer, minutes after Monday's eclipse had passed over Oregon. "You just saw this black figure and these white lines surrounding it, it was amazing. Out of this world."

Velasquez said she was still young in 1995 when her family took her out to experience the eclipse in Lima, Perou. This time, she was determined to be at the place many were referring to as the "Ground Zero" for this year's eclipse.

What suprised her most, she said, is how the area not only went completely dark, but also the temperature dropped significantly. There was fog all over the place, and even birds and insects started to chant, she said.

"This is the coolest, weirdest thing ever," said Velasquez, who works as a midwife in Toronto. "It really humbles you and makes you think of the universe in a different way."

The duo is spending a few more days out west on vacation, before coming back to the city and begin preparing to see the 2024 eclipse that's expected to hit Toronto full-on.