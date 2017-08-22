Canadian Nationalist Party cancels upcoming rally in Toronto

A Toronto nationalist rally that drew condemnation from the University of Toronto has been cancelled.

"We decided not to hold it due to the risk of violence and vandalism," organizer Travis Patron told Metro in an email Tuesday.

However, Partron added, the Canadian Nationalist Party has a "number of private events scheduled over the coming months."

The original Facebook event page, which appears to have been taken down, called for a discussion on the "nationalist movement in Canada" and set the rally for Sept. 14 at U of T.

A University of Toronto spokesperson told The Canadian Press they had no such event scheduled and had asked Facebook to take down the page. They later clarified that the group is not welcome to hold a rally on campus.

Since news of the rally got out, a counter Unity Rally to Silence White Supremacy in Toronto sprang up, with interest dwarfing that of the original event.

On the heels of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., where 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed, rallies and counter rallies have raged across the U.S. and Canada, including in Quebec City and Vancouver.

Walied Khogali, co-founder of the Coalition Against White Supremacy and Islamophobia, said advocates are working together to co-ordinate a response and remain vigilant.

"We're trying to challenge the systemic presence of white supremacy and Islamophobia," he said. "There are folks out there who are using the pretext of freedom of speech to promote hate speech."

Over the weekend Khogali was walking in downtown Toronto, and someone yelled out an anti-immigrant statement.

"It actually shocked me and reminded me of the important work that we need to get done," he said.