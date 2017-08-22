North Toronto stabbing after dispute leaves man dead, police arrest one suspect
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning stabbing in north Toronto.
Toronto police say they were called to a home at around 6 a.m. Tuesday after a fight broke out between two men.
Police allege both were armed with knives.
Police allege one of the men was stabbed and later died of his injuries, while the other was taken into custody.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Police say they aren't looking for any more suspects.
Most Popular
-
Metro Cities: Buildings branch out as vertical forests grow in city centres
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'
-
‘Don’t look!’ yells Trump staffer as he looks at solar eclipse anyway
-
Tory's Toronto
Seeking relief from the property tax corkscrew: Matt Elliott
-
Views
-
Views
Too many 'good people' are staying silent in the face of Trump’s lies and hatred: James
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities