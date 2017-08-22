News / Toronto

North Toronto stabbing after dispute leaves man dead, police arrest one suspect

TORONTO — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning stabbing in north Toronto.

Toronto police say they were called to a home at around 6 a.m. Tuesday after a fight broke out between two men.

Police allege both were armed with knives.

Police allege one of the men was stabbed and later died of his injuries, while the other was taken into custody.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say they aren't looking for any more suspects.

 

