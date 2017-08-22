Ontario man in U.S. custody faces more child sex exploitation charges in Canada
A
A
Share via Email
MARKHAM, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a Canadian man charged in the U.S. after allegedly flying to Atlanta in an attempt to have sex with an underage girl he met online will face further charges in Canada.
In a statement Tuesday, OPP say 53-year-old Yves Joseph Legault of Markham, Ont., is in custody in the U.S. and will answer to the charges laid in Canada once the investigation and court process in the U.S. are complete.
The OPP, which has been working with FBI officials, say members of their police force, Canada Border Services Agency and York regional police executed a search warrant at a Markham, Ont., residence and seized several computers and related items that contained images of child sexual abuse.
They have charged Legault with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child and three counts of luring a child.
Legault was arrested on Aug. 11 after flying from Toronto to Atlanta and was indicted by a federal grand jury last week.
U.S. prosecutors say the girl's mother had alerted the FBI to the alleged relationship after she intercepted a package sent to her daughter from Canada.
American prosecutors allege Legault met a 13-year-old girl from Marietta, Ga., on Omegle, a free and anonymous online text and video chat tool, in July.
After moving to another site, it's alleged he asked the teen to perform sexual acts for him on live video-streaming and eventually arranged to travel to Atlanta in order to have sex with her.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia government imposes wage package on 75,000 civil servants
-
Winnipeg pie guy told to 'please leave' community kitchen after Metro article
-
Indigenous woman says Ukrainian group dance featuring powwow moves, clothing 'offensive'
-
‘Don’t look!’ yells Trump staffer as he looks at solar eclipse anyway
-
Tory's Toronto
Seeking relief from the property tax corkscrew: Matt Elliott
-
Views
-
Views
Too many 'good people' are staying silent in the face of Trump’s lies and hatred: James
-
Tory's Toronto
Chrome cows, giant ducks, robot battles: Let’s embrace weirdness in our cities