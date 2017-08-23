Church damaged in spate of fires in downtown Toronto, man arrested

TORONTO — A man is facing multiple charges after a series of fires in downtown Toronto.

Const. Caroline de Kloet says six blazes were all set within a window of an hour and 15 minutes early Wednesday morning.

She says one caused damaged to the doors of a church, one involved setting a mattress alight, and the other four were set in garbage cans.

She says a man was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including arson, but had no further details.