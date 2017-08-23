Man who allegedly posed as Uber driver charged with sex assault

A 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly pretending to be an Uber driver in order to trick a woman into entering his car.

Durham Regional Police attended a call on Sunday night regarding the assault of a 25-year-old woman. She alleged that after she left a downtown Toronto nightclub in the area of Cherry St. and Polson St., she was approached by a man who claimed to be an Uber driver and wanted to know if she needed a ride.

When she got into the car, described as a red, four-door Toyota Camry, the man proceeded to sexually assault her on the drive home, she told police.