Multiple garbage fires set downtown, Church of the Holy Trinity doors damaged

A man has been arrested following a series of small fires early Wednesday morning in the downtown core that also damaged the front doors of a church.

Toronto Fire Services said they responded to a fire around 5 a.m. at the front doors of the Church of the Holy Trinity near the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said there were five other fires that occurred between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. She said there were four garbage fires and one fire set to a discarded mattress.

The series of fires started near Yonge and Dundas Streets including George and Gerrard Streets, then at Dalhousie and Gould Streets near Ryerson University, but they have all since been extinguished.

Police from 51 Division said a man has been arrested but the investigation is still ongoing.

De Kloet said it is too soon to confirm if the fires were connected.