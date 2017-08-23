Pet policy on GO Transit under review

Metrolinx is planning to better accommodate its four-legged travellers.

The regional transit's spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told Metro Wednesday that the agency is reviewing its pet policy. The move follows a widely circulated petition in which Kimberly Fleming from Port Credit called for change after her 14-kg dog was refused entry into buses and trains. She was told the dog couldn't ride unless enclosed in a carrier.

The existing pet policy only allows licenced service dogs, while other dogs can be permitted to board only if they're crated in secure carriers in a way that does not "inconvenience other customers."

"She makes some compelling arguments," said Aikins of Fleming's petition, which suggests designating some cars as dog-free, restrictricting leashed dogs on the first level or finding another viable solution.

The petition had garnered nearly 1,000 signatures by Wednesday afternoon.

Aikins said the agency regularly canvasses its customers on various topics, but had never before asked their opinions on the pet policy. With Go Transit now under one management with UP Express and the continued expansion into the region, she said it's high time for the agency to explore various options to ensure harmonization of service as well as customer comfort and safety.

She expects the review to be complete in the next few months, but wouldn't confirm if any of the existing policies might change.