Royal Bank reports $2.8-billion profit for Q3, announces dividend increase
TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada is reporting nearly $2.8 billion of net income for its fiscal third quarter and an unexpected increase to its quarterly dividend.
RBC's net income was down three per cent from last year when its bottom line was boosted by the sale of an insurance business.
Excluding that one-time item, Royal Bank's net income was up five per cent from the third quarter of fiscal 2016.
The profit amounted to $1.85 of net income under generally accepted reporting, or $1.89 on an adjusted cash basis.
Chief executive Dave McKay described the quarter's results as "solid" and announced RBC's quarterly dividend will be going up five per cent to 91 cents per share.
