SIU charges Toronto police officer with assault after man injured during arrest

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says a Toronto officer has been charged with assault after a man sustained serious injuries during an arrest nearly two years ago.

The Special Investigations Unit, which says it was notified of the incident in October, says police responded to a 911 call in Toronto shortly after midnight on Nov. 30, 2015.

It says officers arrested a 23-year-old man who was sitting in a taxi outside an apartment complex.

The SIU says the man sustained serious injuries during the arrest.

It says Const. Joseph Dropuljic has been charged with one count of assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.