U of T acquires four acres of CAMH land in downtown Toronto

The University of Toronto has acquired four acres of land in the heart of downtown, home to six buildings leased to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

The university's vice-president of operations, Scott Mabury, is excited about the prospect of the land at College Street and Spadina Avenue.

“Really, this is the first time in a generation that the university’s had an opportunity to acquire such a significant piece of property,” he said.

The funding for the $123-million purchase comes from capital reserves, cash and a 25-year mortgage, said Mabury. The rent paid by CAMH will help cover costs of the mortgage.

The land surrounds the 7-Eleven and Tim Hortons on the corner of College Street and Spadina Avenue, with buildings facing onto both College Street and Russell Street.

For now, the buildings on the property will remain in the care of CAMH. The centre has a lease until 2038, with an option to renew for another 20 years after that.

“They have assured us that CAMH is welcome to operate on the site for as long as needed,” said Lori Spadorcia, vice-president of communications and partnerships at CAMH, in an email.

There's no rush, said Mabury, but U of T needs more land for innovation, academics, teaching and residential space.

“We will honour and be the best landlord possible for CAMH,” he said. “Perhaps in 2058 or so they will have vacated and we will then imagine what we could do on the site.”