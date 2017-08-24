Baby in life-threatening condition after Highway 404 crash

A one-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 404.

The collision occurred north of Aurora Rd. at 12:09 a.m. when the vehicle with the two boys was rear ended by another car, said Ontario Provincial Police Const. Lauren Ball.

A four-year old boy suffered a broken leg.

Ball said the two adults in the front of the car with the children were not injured, and the male driver that rear ended them was also not injured. The four-year-old has since been released from hospital.

“Preliminary investigation has found that the car with the two kids was stopped either on the side of the road or in a lane when it was rear ended,” said Ball.

It is unknown why the car was stopped.

Ball also said no charges have been laid but the investigation is ongoing.