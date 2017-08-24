Baby in life-threatening condition after Highway 404 crash
The collision occurred on Highway 404 north of Aurora Rd. at 12:09 a.m. when the vehicle with the two boys inside was rear ended by another car.
A four-year old boy suffered a broken leg.
Ball said the two adults in the front of the car with the children were not injured, and the male driver that rear ended them was also not injured. The four-year-old has since been released from hospital.
“Preliminary investigation has found that the car with the two kids was stopped either on the side of the road or in a lane when it was rear ended,” said Ball.
It is unknown why the car was stopped.
Ball also said no charges have been laid but the investigation is ongoing.
The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
