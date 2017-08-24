John Tory warns no guarantees on the future of social housing units despite funding

After badgering Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government to become a full partner in repairing social housing units, Toronto Mayor John Tory is hailing a smaller commitment as a “huge step forward.”

Tory acknowledged, however, there are no guarantees “very significant” provincial dollars, pledged Wednesday for repairs and retrofits that cut greenhouse gas emissions, will keep open any of the hundreds of Toronto Community Housing units slated for closure.

In June, the mayor sent Toronto MPPs letters warning that without “immediate support” 400 TCH units are at risk of closing this year and 600 next year.

On Wednesday he told a funding announcement atop an Ontario St. co-op building: “My determination is that we end up with as close to zero units closed as possible, and any that we do close be closed because they’re in such a state of repair they can’t be repaired.

“I just can’t be comfortable at all with the notion of closing units down at a time when there’s a drastic shortage of affordable housing in general. It’s premature to say whether those 400 (TCH units) fit in the category but that’s the objective.”

Peter Milczyn, Ontario’s new housing minister and a former Toronto councillor, announced four more years of funding on top of $43 million pledged for this year. The total five-year provincewide investment is up to $657 million, with “Toronto’s share directed to Toronto Community Housing” totaling as much as $343 million over that period, including $120 million next year, he said.

But the final amount depends on the performance of the province’s carbon market and must by law be spent on things that help households and businesses reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money on energy costs.

Milczyn, the MPP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore, said the money can be spent on insulation, replacing inefficient boilers, new lighting and windows and other greenhouse gas-reducing investments. He was less reluctant than the mayor, and Councillor Ana Bailão, the city’s housing advocate who called the funding “a good beginning”, to predict that the money will help save crumbling TCH units.

“These investments will help keep social housing units open across the city and give them the modernizing energy-efficient features that will keep costs down and allow residents to call them home for many years to come,” Milczyn said.

Tory said he was hearted by Milczyn assurances the province is “flexible” on how TCH spends the money. “This is a big file in which governments were heading in the wrong direction a year ago, two years ago. Now I think we’re all headed in the right direction …,” the mayor said.

Toronto council in 2013 approved a 10-year TCH repair plan that called for the city, provincial and federal governments to each contribute $864 million.

The Justin Trudeau government committed to $11.2 billion in future affordable housing spending over 11 years, which is expected to benefit, in part, social housing providers including TCH. It is not yet clear how much of that will be available to TCH and how soon.

Tory was outraged when the provincial Liberal spring budget included no money specifically for TCH repairs, and went on the attack, writing letters to MPPs and highlighting how many units are slated to close in particular ridings, including Wynne’s.

When he was elevated to cabinet in late July, Milczyn shot back, accusing Toronto council of “deliberating underfunding” social housing even though, as a city councillor in 2013, he was part of a joint call on the province to increase social housing funding.

On Wednesday, however, Milczyn and Tory were full of praise for each other.