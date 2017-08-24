Metrolinx to announce former director of Scottish rail firm as CEO

Metrolinx has appointed as its new CEO the former managing director of a Scottish rail firm who resigned his post earlier this year under public pressure, the Star has learned.

The provincial transit agency is expected to announce its new boss at a 1 p.m. news conference at Union Station. A source with knowledge of the appointment confirmed that Metrolinx has selected Phil Verster to fill the role.

British news reports describe Verster as a respected figure in the rail industry. However, in January he resigned from the ScotRail Alliance after just 18 months, after coming under fire for its poor performance.

According to the BBC, during his tenure ScotRail was criticized for its “failure to meet targets on punctuality and reliability.”

Verster, who is in his early 50s, subsequently took a job overseeing the East West Rail project linking Oxford and Cambridge.

Prior to taking the job at ScotRail Verster served as managing director of Network Rail’s London North East service, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that he worked at Irish Rail.