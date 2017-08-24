Orchestra shuts in response to reaction to its ‘body-shaming’ email

A volunteer Toronto orchestra program will dissolve after members called the company out for body-shaming.

The management of Sheraton Cadwell, an organization that provides entertainment for weddings, corporate functions, and events, forwarded an email to its members to the Star Thursday stating that they had resigned, and that funding for the orchestra would cease. No names were attached to the email.

“We sincerely apologize for any embarrassment/harassment that you may experience from media representatives or other individuals/parties as a result of misconstrued/malicious allegations and extremely negative/destructive/evil intent,” part of the email states.

The announcement comes days after members received an email asking performers who are not “fit and slim” to dress more modestly.

“It has been brought to our attention that, although almost all of our vocalists are fit and slim, the way our boutique orchestras would like our front-line performing artists to be, two of our featured singers were not,” part of the email, also signed only “The Management,” reads.

The first email, sent Monday, asked the performers who do not fit their preferred physical description to wear “less physically accentuating” dresses.

“If you look good, we do, too,” the email reads.

The email goes on to say that, in the future, only physically fit singers would be showcased in their boutique orchestras.

Victoria Leone, a vocalist who received the email, quit as a volunteer for the organization after contacting the orchestra asking for an apology. Instead, she received the same email back with emphasis added to some paragraphs, and a short apology later.

Leone was surprised and disappointed to later learn that the organization would dissolve.

“Shutting down the organization was never the intent from any of the girls who’ve spoken out on the body-shaming email,” Leone told The Star Thursday. A sincere apology, she said, was all they were looking for.

“I think it is important for people in the community to understand that appearance does not define our worth or talent,” Leone said.

She said the email was especially disappointing as it was directed at singers who had volunteered their time to the organization, for events that were aimed at raising money for charity.

“It’s disappointing to hear that a charity would feel the need to shame any of their talented volunteers,” she said.