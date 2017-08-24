Ryerson University student housing goes all-gender

Students heading to Ryerson University this fall no longer have to choose a gender when applying to student housing. They have the option of not disclosing their gender, or picking a non-binary option for the first time.

Undergraduates at the downtown Toronto campus will begin moving in this Sunday, and nearly half of them will be living in mixed-gender spaces, according to statistics from the school.

“The reason we chose all-gender is because we were changing the process from the very ground up to be inclusive of all gender identities,” said Ian Crookshank, director of housing and residence life at Ryerson.

“We’re doing the exact opposite of what most institutions would do, and that is requiring those that want same gender to actually ask for the accommodation."

The change didn’t happen overnight. The Trans Collective, part of Ryerson’s Student Union, approached the university two years ago with concerns. Housing was one that Crookshank and his team were able to control, he said.

“What we’re talking about is a change that is actually serving far more than one demographic or one gender identity,” he said. “It’s serving our community.”

The move comes at the same time as the Ontario University Application Centre (OUAC) changes their own gender options, making it voluntary to declare one and providing non-binary options on applications.

Since news has spread, the trolls have crawled out from the dark spaces they live in to scream on the internet. But they’re not discouraging him.