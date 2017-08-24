Woman taken to hospital after being hit by taxi downtown
The woman, 33, has serious injuries and suffered two seizures.
A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a taxi at a downtown intersection on Wednesday night.
The collision occurred at Strachan Ave. and King St. W. at 10:20 p.m., police reported.
The woman, 33, had two seizures on scene and was unconscious, police Const. David Hopkinson said. She was taken to St. Michael’s hospital.
The driver remained on scene, Hopkinson said.
