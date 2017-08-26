Attempted murder suspect accused of striking cop car with his Maserati, fleeing

Toronto police say a suspect in an attempted murder was able to elude custody after he struck a police cruiser with a Maserati and fled.

Investigators say the 28-year-old Toronto man was involved in an altercation with a group of people in April 2017, when he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a man.

They say the accused pulled the trigger twice, but the gun didn't fire, and he fled the scene.

Investigators say the suspect was later identified, and police attempted to arrest him Friday while he was driving a luxury car.

They say when officers tried to stop him, he struck a police vehicle with his car and was able to escape.

Police are still looking for the accused, who drives a black 2012 Maserati that will have damage to the driver's-side door.