Man dead after shooting in Mississauga apartment unit, police searching for SUV
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A man has died after being shot inside an apartment unit in Mississauga, Ont., early Saturday morning.
Peel Regional Police say officers arrived at the scene just before 8 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man, who police say was about 20 years old, was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Police are searching for a white SUV that fled the area after the shooting.
Details on the man's identity haven't been provided.
Their investigation continues.
