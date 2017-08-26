News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $22.6 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $22.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 1 will grow to approximately $31 million.

 

