Ontario police watchdog looking into teenager's death

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says a teenager who was shot during an incident involving police in Mississauga last month has died.

The Special Investigations Unit is not releasing the name of the 15-year-old male.

Last month the SIU said that Peel Regional Police were called to a gas station about a reported robbery.

Two young men fled in a vehicle while the third tried to rob another establishment.

The SIU says officers located the teen outside a bank and there was an interaction in which one officer used his firearm.

The teen was wounded and rushed to hospital.

The agency is not releasing any details surrounding his subsequent death.

The SIU says it's continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.