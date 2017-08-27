Animal Services investigates after dead cat found in dog park
Police received a call about a potentially dead and skinned dog, but discovered that was not the case. They are not pursuing criminal charges.
Toronto Police initially reported a call about a skinned dog found dead in a dog park, but upon further investigation they found the animal was a dead cat in decay and are not pursuing criminal charges.
The discovery was made at a park near Manitoba St. and Grand Ave. in Etobicoke. This chilling incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, National Dog Day.
The dead cat was buried in a shallow grave and police believe other animals may have dug it up.
Animal services are investigating the discovery.
