No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 30 will be approximately $9 million.
