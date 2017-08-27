Police investigating massive Mississauga brawl caught on viral video

A video of a brawl involving a crowd of people in a residential Mississauga parking lot that went viral has prompted a police investigation into the incident.

The video, posted on World Star Hip Hop’s Instagram account, has racked up over 1.2 million views. Shouting and expletives can be heard as several people physically clash, some of them carrying what look like poles or bats.

Peel Police Const. Bancroft Wright said the fight broke out around 6 p.m. on August 14 near Highway 10 and Queensway West. They responded to the area over reports of a disturbance with “10 to 15 people fighting,” Wright said.

When police arrived on the scene, everyone scattered.

Police managed to locate and speak to a few of the people involved, but were unaware of the details of the brawl until a video filmed by a woman in a nearby building was brought to their attention.

In the video, the brawl takes a turn for the worse when a dark sedan backs up a couple lengths and accelerates toward the people still clustered in the fight.

Two men can be seen diving out of the way, narrowly avoiding being pinned between two vehicles as the sedan smashes into the front of a silver vehicle as people scream in the background.

The sedan pulls away and a man who was standing near the silver car briefly crumples to the ground — it isn’t clear whether he was struck by the silver car’s open door or merely blown back by the impact of the collision.

No weapons were recovered from the initial scene and no injuries were reported, Wright said.

“Police are hoping to speak to the driver of an older-model four-door black Cadillac that was shown driving into a silver Honda,” he said. The video footage of the scene suggests the possibility that several charges could be incurred, he added.

“The car looks as if it’s being used as a weapon, and then there was failing to remain at the scene, (so) there’s potential for multiple charges.”

An investigation is ongoing, but Wright noted police can only do so much when the individuals involved don’t remain on scene.