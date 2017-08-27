Safety rules could force Billy Bishop runway extension

In the tense seconds during a crisis, they can save lives: so-called safety areas, extra buffer space clear of any obstacles at the end of an airport runway.

But Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport doesn't have the space to fulfill Transport Canada's new proposed regulations for safety areas and would need an extension into the lake to meet them.

The agency is consulting on regulatory changes at airports and the current proposal for runway safety areas 150 metres, according to a public notice. That's 50 metres more than Toronto's downtown commuter airport has, airport spokeswoman Jen Brailsford wrote in an email to Metro.

Current regulations require runways have a 60-metre buffer strip and encourage airports to have an additional 90-metre buffer beyond that.

The new 150-metre proposal still falls short of what the Transportation Safety Board would like to see. The board recommends large runways have a 300-metre buffer area. The International Civil Aviation Organization made the same suggestion in 1999 and it's the length that has become standard at American and most European airports.

Neither the safety board's recommendations nor the Civil Aviation Organization's standards are mandatory. Ultimately, Transport Canada will decide what airports must do.

Transport Canada spokesman Pierre Manoni said the agency is still consulting with industry after putting the proposal out last year. It would be too early to comment on the issue, he said.

Transportation Safety Board Chair Kathy Fox said the 300-metre buffer become a standard recommendation from her group based on a study by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

“They found that in 90 per cent of all runway overruns the aircraft came to a stop within 1,000 feet or 300 metres of the runway end,” she said.

The board put the issue on a watchlist of unresolved safety issues in 2010. Since then, they’ve been called to investigate 16 accidents that involved planes sliding off the runway. Those include two incidents involving passenger planes at the now upgraded Ottawa airport, incidents involving medical flights and a plane with 112 passengers in Fort Nelson, B.C.