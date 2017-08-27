Toronto's secret parking rules
Starting Monday, people can fight parking tickets online and skip the trip to court. When it comes to parking in this city, it pays to be in the know. There are multiple rules that can lead to fines even if signs aren't posted in parking areas. These are some of the most commonly overlooked.
- Righty tighty, lefty tickety: Unless you're on a one-way street, vehicles must be parked with the right wheels parallel to the curb.
- The three-hour rule: Unless otherwise indicated, the city's parking limit is three hours on all streets. Thousands of tickets are issued every year to people who violate the rule, according to city.
- Keep it tight: Your car wheels must be as tight to the curb as possible. Leave more than a 30 cm gap and you'll face a fine.
- Leave some space: You have to leave three metres between your vehicle and a fire hydrant. Violate this one and you're likely to get a fine plus a trip to the tow yard to reclaim you car.
