Don't fall for the scam: CNE warns of fake tickets

Officials at the CNE are warning the public about a ticket scam.

CEO Virginia Ludy said they have received several complaints about a site called GoGroupDeals.com. It claims to sell discounted tickets to the Ex, but when customers provide credit-card info, the tickets are not made available for download.

She urged everyone to remember that there are only three ways to purchase Ex tickets: from their website, at on-site ticket booths or at participating GO Transit stations.

"As all of us know, when we buy things off the internet we should only be buying them from sites that we're familiar with," she said. "It's unfortunate that these things arise but it just causes us all to reflect and be careful about where we're buying things from."

Lundy said CNE officials contacted Toronto police about the website over the weekend and asked Google to block it from CNE search results. She said they also tried to contact the website administrators, but did not receive a response. The site currently displays an error message.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu confirmed police are investigating and urged people to use caution.

"Ensure that when you're making purchases online you're using a legitimate and verified site or it's an authorized dealer," she said. "Sometimes if a deal appears to be too good to be true, trust your intuition, especially if you've never heard of a particular website."