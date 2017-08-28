Here's how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims today

Hurricane Harvey isn't over yet, but it has left at least five people dead and thousands homeless. Unprecedented flooding has devastated homes and highways in Texas, and left emergency services overwhelmed. The good news is, you can help.

Here's a few places you can donate to:

1. American Red Cross

The Red Cross is helping with shelter and supplies for people who have been forced out of their homes due to flooding. You can donate at this special section of their website, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS

2. Global Giving

This crowdfunding community connects donors, non-profits and companies across the world. You can donate at its Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund page, which says funds will be used for emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine, as well as longer-term help to rebuild.

3. Salvation Army

The charity is mobilizing disaster relief teams from across the country to help impacted communities, according its website. Donate on their website or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

4. Texas Diaper Bank

This non-profit has been providing diapers to parents and kids in need since 1997, when it was established by ten United Methodist Churches in San Antonio, Texas. The organization is working to provide diapers to those displaced by the storm, according to a local news reports. You can donate via their website.

5. Gofundme