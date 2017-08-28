Here's how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims today
Unprecedented flooding has devastated homes and highways in Texas, and left emergency services overwhelmed with requests for help. Here's how you can make a difference.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Hurricane Harvey isn't over yet, but it has left at least five people dead and thousands homeless. Unprecedented flooding has devastated homes and highways in Texas, and left emergency services overwhelmed. The good news is, you can help.
Here's a few places you can donate to:
1. American Red Cross
The Red Cross is helping with shelter and supplies for people who have been forced out of their homes due to flooding. You can donate at this special section of their website, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS
2. Global Giving
This crowdfunding community connects donors, non-profits and companies across the world. You can donate at its Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund page, which says funds will be used for emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine, as well as longer-term help to rebuild.
3. Salvation Army
The charity is mobilizing disaster relief teams from across the country to help impacted communities, according its website. Donate on their website or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
4. Texas Diaper Bank
This non-profit has been providing diapers to parents and kids in need since 1997, when it was established by ten United Methodist Churches in San Antonio, Texas. The organization is working to provide diapers to those displaced by the storm, according to a local news reports. You can donate via their website.
5. Gofundme
The crowdfunding site has set up a page that compiles smaller kick-starter campaigns raising money for impacted areas and families. There's even a campaign raising money to help animals impacted by the storm. Metro recommends doing your own research before giving money.
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Seeking relief from the property tax corkscrew: Matt Elliott
-
Views
-
Views
Too many 'good people' are staying silent in the face of Trump’s lies and hatred: James