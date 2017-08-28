Man facing charges for allegedly threatening to blow up subway train

A Toronto man is facing three charges after allegedly threatening to blow up a train earlier this month.

Toronto police said they responded to a call for a bomb threat on Aug. 13 at Bloor-Yonge station, where a man allegedly announced to the people on board a southbound train that he had a bomb and would blow up the train.

The train and station were evacuated. The suspect was believed to have fled the scene along with the crowds leaving the station.

Subway service was suspended on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George stations and on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton stations.

Jonathan Fox, 30, was arrested and charged with threatening death and two counts of mischief: interfering with lawful use of property under $5,000, and interfering with lawful operation of property over $5,000.