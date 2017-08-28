Why Indigenous groups are walking to celebrate the Great Lakes

A group of Indigenous women is going the extra mile to get people in the GTA to protect our water.

"Water is not a garbage dump for us, and it's certainly not a commodity for us," said Kim Wheatley, a Toronto-based Anishinaabe grandmother from Shawanaga First Nation Reserve.

She's the local representative for Nibi Emosaawdamajig, a group of activists who've been organizing water walks in the Peterborough and the Kawarthas region over the past seven years in collaboration with Trent University's Indigenous studies department.

Next month, they're bringing the walk to the Toronto waterfront to celebrate water, highlight its sacred status among Indigenous communities and bring more attention to water safety.

The inaugural Great Lakes Water Walk will include Anishinaabe ceremonial protocols, water songs and offerings. There'll be two starting points, one at Scarboro Missions in Scarborough and the other at J.C. Saddington in Mississauga.

During the culmination at Marilyn Bell Park, walkers will take part in a blessing ceremony that will include youth and community organizations as well as First Nations leaders. That ceremony will be led by three well-known Anishinaabeg grandmothers: Shirley Williams, Josephine Mandamin and Liz Osawamick.

For Wheatley, the walk should serve as an opportunity for everyone to reflect on what can be done, both individually and collectively, to ensure the cleanliness of our shorelines and the sustainability of our water supply.

Part of the group's objective is to encourage cities to declare themselves "blue" by banning bottled water due to its environmental impact. But the larger campaign is about encouraging the public to play a role in protecting our water.

"There are many advisories saying you can't swim in it. The fish are not doing well. The water at times has a smell to it that's not pleasant," she said. "We really have to do better."

If you go: