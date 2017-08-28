Women in Toronto tennis league not feeling the love

A case currently before the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal claims women are being discriminated against at a local tennis league.

Four women have filed a complaint against the InterCounty Tennis Association (ICTA), claiming the non-profit violates the Ontario Human Rights Code by giving men more playing time on the courts than women.

"When we look at the evening league operated by the ICTA, we see that it actually offers twice as much opportunity to men as to women. That's unfair," said Fiona Miller, one of the applicants and the vice-president of the Moore Park Tennis Club Toronto.

The mid-town club is one of about 90 local clubs and more than 100 teams that compete in the ICTA league. The evening mixed league's format, which features doubles matches, has eight spots for men and four spots for women.

While some of the daytime scheduling gives women more playing spots, Miller said that's no compensation.

"Women, just as men, they are working late these days. It's time for equality in the evening league," she said, noting many clubs are close to 50-50 for scheduling between men and women.

ICTA president Anton Katz did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

Ladies' league director Adwynna Mackenzie — who is next up to provide testimony when the case resumes — directed Metro to the league's lawyer Wade Poziomka. He also did not respond by press time.

Miller said it's already hard for amateur tennis players to find time on the courts, due to a shortage of facilities across the GTA.

She also said it's poor logic to argue, as she said the ICTA has done at the tribunal, that there are more men than women capable of playing at a competitive level.

"It's doubles; it's not boxing. If you're smart, you can be a good player," she said, adding more equal scheduling would increase women's participation and help them get better.