Driver killed in overnight crash on busy Hamilton street
Police are continuing to investigate if alcohol or speed was a factor in the collision.
One person is dead and another in hospital after a head-on collision along Upper James in Hamilton early Tuesday.
Hamilton Police remain at the crash scene. It happened just after midnight.
Investigators say a pick up truck was northbound on Upper James when it collided head-on with a southbound car just after midnight.
The driver of the pick up was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
"In terms of drugs, alcohol and speed being factors, that's still under investigation," said Staff Sergeant Robin Abbott.
A stretch of Upper James was closed overnight as police investigation but was expected to open in time for morning traffic.
Police are not yet releasing information about the victim as family is still being notified.
This is the 13th motor vehicle fatality in Hamilton this year.
